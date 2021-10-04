MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Memphis, Arkansas police officer was booked into the Crittenden County Jail on Sunday after police responded to a domestic violence incident .

Officer Barry Doss was off-duty when police responded at 6:38 a.m., West Memphis Police said in a news release.

He is charged with third-degree domestic battering, according to jail records.

Doss, 35, has been with the department since 2020. Police said Doss has been placed on non-enforcement status pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations.

“The West Memphis Police Department takes this matter seriously, as we do with all reports of domestic violence,” WMPD said.