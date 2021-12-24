MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a Wendy’s worker in Raleigh on Dec. 18.

Suspect seen entering Wendy’s restaurant

According to police, Terrance Edwards was at work when he got into an argument with a man around 11:00 p.m. inside Wendy’s on the 3900 block of New Covington Pike. The suspect allegedly exited the business and waited for Edwards to come out of the building.

When Edwards walked outside to leave work, the suspect approached him as he tried to leave and shot him. Edwards was transported to Regional One Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark four-door sedan, according to police.

MPD says the suspect is five feet, 11 inches to six feet tall. He was described as bald, wearing glasses, black pants and black shoes. Police also said he was seen wearing a shirt with the word “Friends” on the front.

If you know the suspect or have any information about this incident, you are urged to call 901-528-CASH.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.