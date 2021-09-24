‘We are here to help:’ Neighbors of suspect in Collierville Kroger shooting say they’re shaken but united

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors of the man suspected of shooting 15 people at a Collierville Kroger are stunned after learning they were living amongst a potential killer.

Uk Thang

Detectives have identified the suspect as 29-year-old UK Thang. Thang is said to have lived at Unit 102 inside the Madison at Schilling Farms Apartments. Law enforcement from the local, state and federal levels searched the unit Thursday night.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane says the items removed could lead detectives to figure out the motive.

“The evidence that was taken from that location is being processed, to include all electronic evidence,” Lane said.

Those living inside the community say although the shooting did not happen here, their sense of safety has been shaken.

“I knew him, but I didn’t know him, because I saw him all the time,” said neighbor Corey Jarrett. “So I don’t know, it’s just baffling, especially here in Collierville.”

Neighbors both on and off camera say they refuse to allow someone who lived here, to disrupt or divide this community. Instead, they say they are more united than ever.

“We are a unit here, we are a tight knit unit,” Jarrett said. “We are here to help. If anything is needed, it will be taken care of.”

Lane did not say how long it will take to process those items removed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Collierville Kroger shooting: What we know about Uk Thang

Collierville Kroger shooting: Father says son remembers hearing ‘pop sounds’ before getting hit

Collierville vigil

‘We are here to help:’ Neighbors of suspect in Collierville Kroger shooting say they’re shaken but united

Ground search for Brian Laundrie continues at Carlton Reserve

WFLA Now: Brian Laundrie Manhunt Spurred by Federal Arrest Warrant Following Gabby Petito's Homicide

More News