Water Valley, Miss. — The Yalobusha Sheriff’s Department sent out a statement on Tuesday after Water Valley, Mississippi suffered a major power outage.



Officials said the outage was caused by a transformer malfunction.



According to the Sheriff’s office, Mayor Donald Gray reported a city-wide outage that will continue for a minimum of 24 hours.



Officials said efforts are underway to fix the problem as soon as possible. They said that emergency shelters are being established for those who need protection from cold temperatures.



Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said they have deployed personnel to assist in repairs.



The Yalobusha Sheriff said that all county deputies have been placed on “emergency status” to assist the the town of Water Valley.



If you or someone you know is in need of shelter in the area, call (662) 473-2431.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction