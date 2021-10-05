MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have released video of a man and woman wanted in an armed robbery at a Berclair convenience store.

Police said the pair walked into the Express Mart in the 800 block of Mendenhall at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and pretended to be customers.

Express Mart robbery suspect

In the store’s surveillance video, you can see a man point a tan semiautomatic handgun at the clerk and then reach across the counter and pull cash out of the register.

Robbery suspect

Police have not said how much the robbers got away with but said they left in a dark-colored SUV.

The female suspect was not wearing a mask and the male suspect took off his mask while he was inside the gas station.

Express Mart robbery suspect

If you recognize the pair, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.