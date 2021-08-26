Watch Live: Alvin Motley memorial service in Memphis

Family and friends gathered to join in mourning the death of Alvin Motley. He was killed after an argument about loud music turned violent.

Officers responded to the Kroger in the 6600 block of Poplar Avenue around 7. MPD said one man was shot and killed at the Kroger Fuel Center.

The victim was identified in police documents as Alvin Motley. WREG was told Motley was visiting Memphis from Chicago and had only been in town a few hours.

The suspect was identified as Gregory Livingston, 54, a Kroger security guard. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.



