MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said Thursday her office is dropping the request for a new hearing on the intellectual disability of death row inmate Pervis Payne.

That means the sentence will be converted to two consecutive life sentences, Weirich said.

Payne had been sentenced to death in the 1987 fatal stabbings of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter in Millington, Tennessee.

But Payne’s attorneys argued that he was intellectually disabled, and therefore ineligible for the death penalty. In 2002, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that executing a person with an intellectual disability is unconstitutional.