MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a suspect who they say is wanted for a homicide that happened at a Walgreens last month.

MPD said a warrant has been issued for Gregory Morton, 50, in connection with the shooting death of Juanita Washington on Dec. 29, 2021. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of South Perkins around 1:00 p.m.

Juanita Washington was the administrator for L.Y.E. Academy in Memphis.

Police say Juanita Washington was shot and taken to the hospital where she later died. Washington’s family said she had celebrated her 60th birthday one week before her death.

MPD released images of the suspect on Tuesday of a white Chevrolet van. Surveillance from the Walgreens showed the suspect pulling up to the Washington’s car and firing multiple shots through the driver side of her vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call (901)-528-CASH.

