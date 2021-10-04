MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rhodes College on Monday identified a student who was killed in an home invasion over the weekend.

The college said the victim was senior Andrew “Drew” Rainer. Memphis Police have not officially confirmed that name.

“I am reaching out to our campus community today to acknowledge the incredible pain and anguish our community is currently experiencing as we mourn the death of Rhodes senior Andrew (Drew) Rainer,” Interim President Carroll D. Stevens said in an email to Rhodes students and staff.

A candlelight vigil is planned at 6:15 Monday night on campus. Counseling services are available. Classes were cancelled Monday and students may request remote access to classes through Friday, Oct. 15.

The deadly double shooting sent shockwaves through the Rhodes College community after Rainer was shot and killed inside a North McLean Boulevard home.



Police said that Rainess Holmes is the person they are searching for. He has a warrant issued on several charges of burglary, robbery, and murder.

Rhodes issued the following statement from Interim President Carroll D. Stevens:

“A 2018 graduate of Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, Drew was majoring in English and minoring in music. He had been recognized for academic excellence, earning the Clarence Day Scholarship for leadership qualities inside and outside the classroom. Drew also served as chaplain for the Epsilon Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Nu Fraternity.Drew’s death is a deeply felt loss to the Rhodes College family, especially his classmates, friends, fraternity brothers, faculty, staff, and the Memphis community, where he grew up and his family still lives. We have been in touch with Drew’s parents and have extended our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies. As the Rhodes community grieves the loss of Drew, we want to encourage vigilance among all students, faculty, and staff. At the same time, we must take care to avoid profiling or stereotyping that would cause individuals to be treated differently because of their race, ethnicity, religion or other characteristics. Together, we must help all members of the community feel safe at Rhodes. Counseling services and Student Life staff are available this afternoon in the Wilson Fireside Lounge of the Refectory to provide counseling and support services for students. For immediate student counseling support please call (901) 843-3128. Students who need further support, please reach out to Dean Jamia Stokes via email at stokesj@rhodes.edu. Students may also stop by the 4th floor of Burrow Hall with questions or concerns. At 6:15 p.m. tonight, Monday, Oct. 4, the College will host a Candlelight Vigil in Drew’s honor, in the Troutt Quad. As previously announced, the College is offering residence hall space to off-campus students during the ongoing investigation. Students who would like to stay on campus should report directly to Campus Safety with their overnight belongings in Spann 5 on the corner of Tutwiler and University. Additionally, students have requested to remove their parking decals. Students, faculty and staff may do so and access campus using their campus ID.

The student news publication at Rhodes established a memorial page for Rainer here.