MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman is facing charges after police say she stole up to $60,000 in Nike merchandise from the DHL warehouse where she worked.

Chamon Davis spent most of her days working inside a Fox Meadows warehouse. That all changed Tuesday when she was arrested.

Davis is accused of printing duplicate tracking numbers for items that she didn’t purchase and shipping it to different addresses.

A police affidavit revealed that Davis was caught by Nike investigators. It’s unclear how long the operation had being going on.

Nike was able to recover to $10,000 worth of merchandise that was set to be delivered Monday.

After being questioned by detectives, Davis confessed to the crime and has since then been charged with theft of property, police said.

Davis was released from jail Tuesday morning and is set to appear in court next month.

WREG reached out to Nike and DHL and we have not heard anything back.