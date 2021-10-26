MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Brownsville man wanted in multiple violent crimes was arrested after authorities say he led them on a highway chase across two counties.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said its agents tried to stop Chartavious Lewis on Interstate 40 in Fayette County last week.

Lewis, 19, fled and led the agents on a chase into Tipton County before wrecking his vehicle, the task force said.

Lewis was taken into custody for evading police. They say he also had outstanding warrants for attempted first-degree murder, robbery and multiple other charges.