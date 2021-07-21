VIDEO: Man wanted in two semi-truck shootings on I-55 in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect has been identified in two shootings that left semi-trucks riddled with bullets on Interstate 55 in Crittenden County, Arkansas.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday it is looking for David Allen Jackson, 29.

Jackson was identified as the man caught on camera leaning out of the window of a dark blue Chevy Malibu and firing several shots at a passing 18-wheeler July 2.

That shooting happened near the Bridgeport exit on I-55, as the truck approached the bridge to Memphis. Arkansas authorities were alerted after the trucking company downloaded camera footage from the truck showing the shooting.

Jackson is also wanted in another shooting involving an 18-wheeler that happened in the same spot on May 19, Crittenden County authorities said.

In that case, the driver was shot multiple times. The driver was able to describe the suspect, and told police he was driving a dark blue Chevy Malibu.

Authorities said Jackson lives in the West Memphis, Arkansas area and is known to frequent Memphis, Tennessee.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department has recovered the Chevrolet Malibu. They said Jackson was last seen in a silver Dodge Journey bearing Arkansas license plate # 743 ZIG.

If anyone has information on Jackson they are asked to contact the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department at 870-702-2000 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

Crittenden County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2000 for information that leads to Jackson’s arrest.