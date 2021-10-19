MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteer Memphis is hosting free, financial literacy forums all week, geared toward kids, teens and young adults.

They’re covering a little bit of everything from budgeting, to being your own boss.

Tuesday’s topic is Small Business 101. The seminar starts at 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s session is called Financially Lit: Budgeting basics and creating a spending plan.

Leadership and Volunteer Memphis CEO Reggie Crenshaw says it’s critical to start this education at an early age.

“So if you knew that saving a dollar every day for 40 years, we’ll put you that close to a million dollars, you would probably go ahead and do it. You save a dollar a day,” Crenshaw said.

To register for the events, visit volunteermemphis.org.