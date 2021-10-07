This weekend, you have a chance to give blood, and to help men and women fighting breast cancer.



The WREG and Vitalant blood drive is happening Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm at the Memphis Public Library.

This blood drive is in support of national breast cancer awareness month. Patients who are diagnosed with breast cancer depend on blood donations to help them recover from side effects of cancer treatment.

These donations can only come from volunteers like you – that’s why we need your help. All blood types are needed and welcomed.