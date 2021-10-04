MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Dozens of Rhodes College students made their way onto campus Monday evening to pay to tribute to one of their classmates.

Drew Rainer, 22, was shot and killed Sunday morning when police say three or four men burst into a home blocks from campus and shot him and his girlfriend. Rainer’s girlfriend survived her injuries.

Campus security wouldn’t allow media outlets to cover Monday’s vigil but WREG spoke with two of Rainer’s friends as they were heading in.

“We were always together,” said Skye Steorts who’s known Rainer since middle school and described him as his right-hand man.

“It’s world crushing. It’s unbelievable,” said Steorts.

“He was the last person of the list of people who ever deserved that to happen to him,” said Veronica Pehlivanov.

The TBI has added Rainess Holmes III to its most wanted list. He has a history of burglary convictions and is wanted for murder, robbery and burglary in Rainer’s death.

Rainer, who majored in English at Rhodes, is a 2018 graduate of Christian Brothers High School.