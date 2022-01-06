MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two men who they say robbed Sonic Drive-In on Sunday afternoon around 5:00.

According to MPD, the robbery happened at the 4100 block of Kirby Parkway . when two men entered the business and demanded money from the cash register. One suspect was armed with a handgun pointed at employees.

The suspects took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene in a black Sedan. Officers believe the car is a Toyota Camry.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt with colorful angel wings, a bedazzled belt, black pants and black shoes.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a dark gray bubble coat, black pants, black shoes. Police also believe he is armed with a handgun.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.