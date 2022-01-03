MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for six males who broke into a City Gear on Lamar just before dawn Monday morning.

Police said the thieves were in a black Chevy Malibu and a dark SUV and were caught on camera taking Nike shoes and assorted clothing out of the store.

Employees think they got away with around $40,000 – $60,000 worth of items and said they appeared to know exactly what they were looking for.

City Gear on Lamar

“Anything that was worth something; Nike tech, retro Jordans. Anything that was cool,” said Kyle Moten.

Over the last month, police have responded to a number of similar smash and grabs.

In early December, a City Gear on Frayser Boulevard was hit twice by thieves just days apart.

The same week, a similar break-in at Bad Timing streetwear in the University of Memphis area was also captured on camera.

Just days before Christmas, MPD released video of an SUV crashing through the front doors of Hibbets Sports on Shelby Drive.

Police say four men in a black Infinity got away with about $12,000 worth of clothes. Menton said he has a good idea of what the crooks are doing with their stolen loot.

“Selling it on the internet or selling it on the street, but they’re definitely selling it,” said Moten.

Police have charged twin brothers Darnell and Daniel Grayer in the burglary at the City Gear in Frayser.

If you know anything about any of the break-ins, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.