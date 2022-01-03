MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD needs your help identifying six suspects who they say burglarized and robbed a local City Gear Monday morning.

Getaway car used in burglary

According to Memphis police, the burglary happened around 7:00 a.m. on the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue in Cherokee. The suspects drove up to the business and broke the front window.

The video showed the suspects stealing from the store, which police say totaled to be $40,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothes.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Malibu and a dark SUV.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

All calls are confidential.