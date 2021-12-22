MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A victim is in the hospital after police say they were found severely beaten and robbed in their Raleigh home on Tuesday.

According to Memphis Police, Austin Peay Officers responded to a burglary call on Dec. 21 in the 3600 block of Prince Andrew Cove. The complainant told them that he had not talked to the victim since last Wednesday (Dec. 15).

When the man entered the victim’s home, he found the victim laying on the floor, severely beaten, and the place was ransacked. The victim’s red 2006 Honda CRV was also missing.

Police say the victim is currently listed in critical condition at Regional One.

If you know any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.