MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a long-days work, several employees at an UPS facility say they discovered their vehicles vandalized.

According to employees, the facility along Brooks Road in Whitehaven became the target of thieves overnight. Nearly two dozen cars and trucks were reportedly vandalized.

“At this point, we don’t feel safe,” said employee Candace Wallace.

Tim, a UPS trucker, has logged more than 3 million miles while working with the company. He was shocked and surprised after learning he and his colleagues were hard hit.

“You’re not supposed to be out here breaking into people’s stuff, stealing their belongings, trying to get through life free,” he said. “That’s not how it works, that’s not the system I was brought up on.”

Wallace says she has dedicated decades to the company.

“I’ve been on the job 23 years, and we are still fighting the same battles,” Wallace said.

She says that one of those battles deals with security.

“It’s a real company, but they don’t secure us well enough,” Wallace said.

Other longtime employees share the sentiment.

“They say that safety is our number one priority” a union representative said. “That’s the only thing we ask for. Let it be your number one priority.”

No one was physically hurt, but employees say they were hurt financially.

“Twenty-three people were hurt in their pockets,” the union representative said.

Combined, the workers WREG spoke with have devoted more than a century to the job. The same way they have been committed to the company, they are hopeful the company will do the same. They say it starts by investing in better security.

“Half the time they are either asleep or they have the phone up to their face,” Tim said. “They just wave at you and never look at you.”

WREG asked Memphis Police for more details. Although officers were seen in the parking lot following the vandalism, police said they didn’t have any reports of any thefts at the address.

We also reached out to UPS, but haven’t heard back.