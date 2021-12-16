MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Valero says it is throwing its support behind the Tom Lee Park riverfront redesign.

The refinery announced a $1 million investment into transforming Tom Lee Park. The money will be used to purchase and plant thousands of trees, which will go in different sections of the park. One of those sections will be called the “Valero Birch Forest.”

Valero said just because the donation is in does not mean the work is done.

“Valero also does a lot of volunteer work, and we plan to come in and volunteer some hours to help keep the park clean and maintain the park as well,” a Valero representative said.

Other companies such as Autozone, First Horizon, and Regional One Health have also invested.

Crews are still working on construction of the newly designed park, and Valero’s investment brings the project’s funding to almost 90 percent.