UT Health Science Center announces COVID hospitalizations dropped every day this week

Some good news going into the weekend, the number of COVID patients hospitalized in Shelby county has finally started to drop.



The University of Tennessee Health Science Center just released its weekly report on hospitalizations in Shelby county. The number fell every day this week.



There are about 650 COVID patients that are currently being treated at hospitals in Shelby county. That’s still very high, but an improvement over a week ago when more than 700 patents were being treated.



Childhood hospitalizations, however, are at their highest level since the pandemic began. Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital says it’s caring for about 30 kids who are sick with COVID. The Shelby County Health Department said it’s doing all it can to protect kids from the virus.



“We in Shelby county have one of the most aggressive approaches from across the state. We have instituted a universal mask mandate in our K-12 schools, daycare and Pre-Ks and we also have a universal mask mandate in our indoor public spaces,” Dr. Taylor said at a press conference Thursday. “Right now, we’re not putting any other measures in place. It doesn’t matter if it’s a large event or restaurant we’re not putting any other measure in place right now but nothing is off the table.”



There is also a new milestone to report in the fight against the pandemic. Half of the Shelby county population is now vaccinated. An improvement, but still below the health department’s goal of 70-percent.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction