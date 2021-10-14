MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Attorney assigned to West Tennessee details his plans to reduce violent crime in the state. The event was held at Pursuit of God church in Frayser.



He was joined by community leaders from Memphis and Shelby County: Rev. Ricky Floyd, Deputy Police Chief Paul Wright, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, and Charlie Caswell, Executive Director from the Legacy of Legends Community Development Corporation.



Joseph C. Murphy is acting US Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee. Murphy told reporters that the Better Community Summit is coming to fruition, and the first event will be held on Saturday, November 6 at 10 am – 2 pm.

Pastor Ricky Floyd said at the press conference, “We have to come up with solutions. It’s one thing to acknowledge the problem, but it’s a whole nother thing to step out of your comfort zones, create relationships and develop a culture where people can become championship citizens.”