MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis is reportedly suspending its vaccine mandate.

The university announced the suspension in a statement released Wednesday.

“On December 1, the University was advised that state exemption regarding federal compliance with the vaccine mandate has been suspended until further notice,” the university said. “Therefore, the University of Memphis will not continue to require compliance with the vaccine mandate until advised otherwise. “

The university says this could change in the upcoming weeks. The university is encouraging employees to get vaccinated and continue to voluntarily submit proof of vaccination.

The university says it is still offering vaccinations on campus.