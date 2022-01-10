MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United Church of Christ has paid off nearly $4 million of medical debt for thousands of families across Tennessee and Arkansas.

Over 300 of the recipients live in our viewing area in Craighead and Poinsett counties in Arkansas.

Over the past four years, the church has wiped out more than $75 million worth of medical debt.

That number is expected to top $100 million over the next year.

Reverend Rob Van Ess Of The Holy Trinity Community Church here in Memphis stated:

“I want to live in a world where everyone can get the health care they need without the worry of how they are going to pay for it. The buying and selling of medical debts is the dirty little secret of our healthcare system that creates an entire industry that profits from human suffering.”

In its latest debt purchase, it took just $30 thousand to buy all $4 million worth of medical debt because it was sold for pennies on the dollar.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, nearly 20% of families across the US have medical debt in collections.

The debt is highest in southern states, like Tennessee and Mississippi, that did not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.