MEMPHIS, Tenn.– United Airlines announced Thursday that more than 100 Christmas Eve flights are being cancelled due to the Omicron variant.

The airline said the spike in COVID-19 cases is impacting flight crews and people behind the scenes. United Airlines released a statement about the sudden flight cancellations, saying:

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.”

WREG checked with Memphis International to see if any Mid-South flights have been impacted but we have not heard back.