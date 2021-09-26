U.S. Marshals searching for Memphis murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service says it is searching for a man in connection with a 2020 homicide in Memphis.

The U.S Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force is reportedly searching for 30-year-old Robert Williams.

Williams is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Beverly Street near Barron Avenue in Orange Mound. The marshals say a man was found shot to death in a vehicle December 20, 2020.

Williams is wanted for first degree murder, aggravated assault, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony and being a convicted felony in possession of a weapon.

The marshals say Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Task Force Officer Kilpatrick at 901-275-4562 or Task Force Officer Bishof at 901-601-1575.