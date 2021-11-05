MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing the grandson of a community activist at a car wash in North Memphis.

The marshals say agents arrested Ozar Faulkner at an apartment on complex on Asa Drive Friday morning.

Faulkner was wanted for the shooting death of 17-year-old Braylon Murray. Braylon was shot to death at a car wash on North Hollywood Street near Chelsea Avenue on August 3.

Braylon’s grandmother Sarah Carpenter, who works with local education organization Memphis Lift, spoke with WREG after her grandson’s death.

“Braylon was just like this big old teddy bear,” Carpenter said. “He stood about six foot. He was a big guy but he was a baby. I don’t care how old kids get, to their grandparents that’s still your baby.”

Faulkner has been charged with first-degree murder.