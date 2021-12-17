MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis is now among the top tier of research universities nationally after they were named an R1 institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

The Carnegie Classification is known for recognizing institutional diversity and supporting programs of research and policy analysis at universities across the U.S.

According to the university’s director of communications, the criteria for the recognition includes research expenditures, grants received, degrees awarded and the amount of researchers employed.

The University of Memphis received Carnegie R1 recognition after they set a a new institution record, reaching $50.23 million in research awards in the 2021 fiscal year.

This Carnegie R1 status now places the University of Memphis among Ivy League schools like Harvard, Princeton and Yale.

The status will increase the value of degrees and serve as a helpful recruiting tool while positioning U of M to receive larger research grants.