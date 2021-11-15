COVINGTON, Tenn. — Two Covington, Tennessee women who were shot multiple times Friday are fighting for their lives as police work to find the people responsible.

The shootings happened the busy intersection of West Church and South College just a couple of blocks from Covington’s Town Square following a football game at Covington High School against Ripley.

The motive is unknown and police are searching for two armed suspects.



Lonny Bryant says Friday night’s barrage of gunfire about 25 yards from his front door shook him from his living room couch.

“It sounded like a semi-automatic,” said Bryant, a veteran who said it reminded him of a Vietnam fire fight.

The two women, who had just left the Covington/Ripley football game, became the targets of two heavily armed suspects.

“As they were headed north on College there was a vehicle that was behind them that was weaving back and forth and running up on them fairly closely,” Police Chief Larry Lindsey said.

Lindsey said when the victim’s vehicle reached the intersection, the suspect’s vehicle blocked the victim’s car and things turned very violent. Two subjects exited the vehicle and opened fire on the two victim’s car and striking them multiple times, he said.

According to police, Darnisha Young was shot in her mid-section and back, and Anita Wilson was shot in her left shoulder.

Both were taken to Regional One Health where they were in critical condition. Young’s condition was later upgraded to serious, the hospital said.

Chief Lindsey wouldn’t comment on whether the suspects, armed with what he called “long rifles,” knew the victims, but said the incident was not connected to the football game.

Police believe the suspects were in a white coupe, possibly a Mercedes Benz. They are asking for the public’s help in finding the pair of shooters.

Tipton County Schools released a statement saying the shooting did not directly involve any TCS students.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the families impacted by this tragic event, and hope that those involved are brought to justice soon,” the school district said.