MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are investigating shootings at two separate apartment complexes in Whitehaven.

At least one person is dead in those shootings, and police believe the two are related.

The first one happened around 11p.m. Tuesday night on Eastwind Drive outside of the gate of Pepper Tree apartments.

One man was found dead at the scene.

This comes less than a day after the Shelby County District Attorney declared Pepper Tree Apartments a public nuisance.

The second shooting happened right across the street at Hillcrest Apartments almost an hour later.

Police said two male victims were located and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Preliminary info indicates that both victims shot each other after an argument and physical assault, MPD said in a tweet Wednesday morning.