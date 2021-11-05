MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two men who may be responsible for a carjacking in Oakhaven.

Police say the carjacking happened October 25 at 3:25 p.m. in the Southwood Townhomes on Shannon Circle near Tchulahoma and Raines.

According to police, the victims said they were approached by two men with handguns. The men reportedly their 2010 Ford Mustang. Police say the vehicle was later found.

So far, no arrests have been made. Memphis Police released video of the possible suspects Friday afternoon.

If you have any information in regards to this carjacking, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.