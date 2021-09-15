Two teens charged in shooting death of Five Guys worker

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Zavion Payne (left) and a 16-year-old have been charged in the shooting death of Contario Sevion.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers, one a juvenile, were charged Wednesday in the shooting death of a young worker shot outside an East Memphis restaurant.

Zavon Payne, 19, was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder in the death of Contario Sevion, Memphis Police said.

A 16-year-old, whose name and photo were not released by police, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and use of a firearm in a felony.

Sevion, who was 17, was shot twice just after midnight Wednesday near the Five Guys restaurant on Ridgeway Road. Relatives said he worked there, and was taking out the trash to a dumpster in the back.

MPD said two males had been detained at the scene, but did not release identities or charges until Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

New tenant for former Binghampton grocery store

19-year-old charged with kidnapping girl

'They ambushed my baby'

1,000 year-old artifacts found inside massive alligator killed at Eagle Lake

SLED: Alex Murdaugh orchestrated shooting for insurance money, Walterboro man arrested for assisting

More News