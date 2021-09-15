Two teens charged in shooting death of Five Guys worker

Zavion Payne (left) and a 16-year-old have been charged in the shooting death of Contario Sevion.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers, one a juvenile, were charged Wednesday in the shooting death of a young worker shot outside an East Memphis restaurant.

Zavon Payne, 19, was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder in the death of Contario Sevion, Memphis Police said.

A 16-year-old, whose name and photo were not released by police, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and use of a firearm in a felony.

Sevion, who was 17, was shot twice just after midnight Wednesday near the Five Guys restaurant on Ridgeway Road. Relatives said he worked there, and was taking out the trash to a dumpster in the back.

MPD said two males had been detained at the scene, but did not release identities or charges until Wednesday evening.