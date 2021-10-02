MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two teens have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Parkway Village.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at a gas station on South Perkins near Cottonwood Road. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

At the time of the shooting, police said the suspects were last seen fleeing eastbound on Cottonwood.

Saturday morning, police said two 16-year-old boys have been arrested for the shooting. Both have been charged with first degree murder in perpetration of especially aggravated robbery and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Memphis Police say were taken to Juvenile Court.