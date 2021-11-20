MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a violent start to the weekend as two victims were gunned down in Memphis in two separate incidents. One of the fatal shootings, happened a few hundred feet from where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was killed a few days ago.



Neighbors and residents said it will take community collaboration to finally see positive change.

There’s a worrying trend as homicides are on the rise. In one case, exactly where the shooting happened is part of the murder mystery.



Early Saturday morning, detectives were called to Methodist North, after a person was dropped off by private vehicle.



Unfortunately, the victim did not survive, which left investigators with plenty of questions. This included where the attack happened, along with who was responsible.



Hours earlier, Memphis police were called to yet another deadly shooting in South Memphis.



A person was shot on the 2300 block of Ketchum Road just off Airways Boulevard and just around the corner from where rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed on Wednesday.





Local residents are concerned that the violence is getting out of hand.



Despite mounted surveillance cameras overlooking the area where police said the deadly Ketchum Road shooting happened, the gunman managed to escape.

MPD is asking if you know anything to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH or submit a tip to the CrimeStoppers website.