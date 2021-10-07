MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a South Memphis BP station.

The shooting happened at the BP on Lamar Avenue near East Parkway South Thursday evening.

Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man reportedly went to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police describe the suspects as two men in dark clothing who were riding in a white, four-door sedan. The vehicle was last seen going southbound on East Parkway.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.