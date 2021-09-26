Two pedestrians killed in overnight crashes across Memphis

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Overnight crashes in Memphis have left two pedestrians dead, police say.

At just before 10 p.m. Saturday night, Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-240 and Madison. Police say 66-year-old Timothy Gray was hit by a vehicle when he walked into the third lane of traffic on the interstate.

According to police, the driver was issued a citation for driving without proof of insurance.

Hours later, at around 3:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Millbranch Road and David Drive.

Police say a vehicle struck a victim who was crossing the street near the corner. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Memphis Police shut down all lanes of traffic near Millbranch and David for around 40 minutes as they investigated the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Collierville mass shooting victims recovering as community works to move forward

Push for horseless carriages after scary incident

Survival technique classes

Residents fed up with monkey noises, racial slurs being played by neighboring home

Yale Ph.D. student coming up on $1 million in winnings in 27-day streak on Jeopardy!

Rochester police release video timeline of events leading to Daniel Prude encounter

More News