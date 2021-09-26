Two pedestrians killed in overnight crashes across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Overnight crashes in Memphis have left two pedestrians dead, police say.

At just before 10 p.m. Saturday night, Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-240 and Madison. Police say 66-year-old Timothy Gray was hit by a vehicle when he walked into the third lane of traffic on the interstate.

According to police, the driver was issued a citation for driving without proof of insurance.

Hours later, at around 3:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Millbranch Road and David Drive.

Police say a vehicle struck a victim who was crossing the street near the corner. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Memphis Police shut down all lanes of traffic near Millbranch and David for around 40 minutes as they investigated the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.