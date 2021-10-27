MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say three teenagers, one of whom is a juvenile, have been arrested in a shooting that took place Monday afternoon near a northeast Memphis school campus.

Steven Austin, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old were arrested and charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder, police said. Erik Sandoval, 19, had already been arrested and charged in the case.

A witness told police that Sandoval and another teen were selling drugs out of a car parked on North Graham. An argument broke out among the group and escalated to gunfire.

Two of the victims were taken by ambulance to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital — one in critical condition. The third teen drove to a nearby convenience store with his car window shattered by bullets. He was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The adult was later driven to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

Today’s top stories on wreg.com

The shooting happened in broad daylight near Kingsbury high, middle and elementary schools, along with Streets Ministries, which runs an outreach program for kids.