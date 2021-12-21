MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two men who robbed a Family Dollar in Midtown over the weekend.

According to police, two men broke into the store at 142 Avalon on Sunday, Dec. 19 with an unknown object and stole approximately $900 worth of cigarettes and electronics.

Although the incident was caught on a surveillance camera, the suspects were completely covered so their identity is unknown at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.