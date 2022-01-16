MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two suspects who they say stole hair products from a beauty supply store on Saturday morning.

The robbery happened on the 4600 block of Knight Arnold at B&B Beauty Supply around 5:00 a.m.

The suspects broke into the business and stole hair products, according to MPD. Officers also said the suspects had a garbage can inside the car, which they used to load the stolen hair products in.

Police said the first suspect was a man wearing a black sweat suit with white stripes. The second suspect was a man wearing dark clothing.

According to MPD, the vehicle is a gray Honda Insight without a tag.

No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the robbery, call (901)-528-CASH.