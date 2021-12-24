MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two men who robbed a gas station in Raleigh last week.

On Friday, December 17, police say two men entered the Mapco in the 4000 block of Raleigh Millington Road and demanded money from the register. The suspects were wearing masks and carried a handgun and a rifle.

Police describe one of the suspects as a man in his mid 20s between 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black mask, grey hoodie, orange pants, and black sandals and armed with a rifle.

The other suspect is described as a man in his late teens to early 20s between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a mask, blue hoodie, gray pants, and black shoes and was armed with a handgun.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.