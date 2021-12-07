FORREST CITY, Ark.– Two men were charged Monday for a deadly shooting in that happened in Forrest City last month.

Forrest City Police said they found a man who was shot multiple times on November 20 around 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Tennessee and Izard Street. Detectives arrived a short time later and found that the initial incident happened at the corner of Tennessee and Washington Avenue.

The victim who police identified as Everett Williams was airlifted to Regional One but did not survive his injuries.

Investigators said Lloyd Barber and Romero Barber were detained Monday night in connection to the shooting during a felony traffic stop. They were taken into custody without incident.

Police said there are more arrests pending in connection to the case.

Both men have been charged with first-degree murder. Their first court appearance was Tuesday afternoon.