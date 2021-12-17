MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on day two of piecing together information about the officer-involved shooting on Interstate 55 that left two men dead and a state trooper injured Thursday.

Terrance Marquise Dogan

One of the men who died has been identified by law enforcement as 27-year-old Terrance Marquise Dogan. They initially started pursing him because he had active warrants out of Lexington, South Carolina.

A spokesperson with the Lexington County Sheriff department told WREG Dogan had seven active warrants for things including kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary and assault and battery.

The other suspect was identified by the TBI as John H. Taylor, 18.

Arkansas State Trooper Spencer Morris was struck by a bullet following a pursuit of the men from West Memphis, Arkansas. He returned fire around 2:30 Thursday on the on-ramp from McLemore Avenue onto I-55 in Memphis, TBI said.

The trooper is expected to recover.

The TBI is working to determine how many officers fired shots at the suspect. They say it could have been two, including Morris, who was hospitalized.

“At least one one but of course that is apart of the investigation determining exactly who was the shooter or if both were,” McAlister said.

Arkansas state police says Morris has been placed on administrative leave, per policy when deadly force is used.

We reached out to Arkansas state Police and the US Marshals for additional information and they declined to comment at this time. This is a developing story.