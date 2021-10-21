MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say two people were injured in a crash in Whitehaven.

The crash happened on Elvis Presley Boulevard near East Raines Road Thursday evening.

The Memphis Fire Department says two people were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

According to the Memphis Police Department, preliminary information suggests that Bartlett Police were in pursuit of a vehicle at the time of the crash. It is unclear if or how the pursuit led to the crash.

This is a developing story.