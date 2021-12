MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle wreck after 11 am on Saturday where two people were injured, one in critical and the other in non-critical condition. Deputies said the wreck happened near Mudville and Miller Roads in Northwest Shelby county.

Deputies said that the two were taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment, and that this incident is now under investigation.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.