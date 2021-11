MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers responded to a shooting in North Memphis that left two people injured Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at noon at 1167 Evergreen Street. Two male victims were located and taken to Regional One. One of the victims is in critical condition while the other victim is in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information given at this time.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES ON WREG.COM→

At noon officers responded to a shooting call at 1167 Evergreen St. Two male shooting victims were located. Both were xported to ROH. #1 is listed as critical, and #2 is non-critical. No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 7, 2021