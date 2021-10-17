MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were shot near a shopping plaza in Hickory Hill early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the parking lot of a shopping plaza on Mt. Moriah Extended near Apple Tree Drive just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Memphis Police say officers found a woman on the scene. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say a man called from a gas station on Kirby Parkway near East Raines Road and told investigators he had also been shot at the shopping plaza. He reportedly went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to police, preliminary information suggests that the two were “inadvertently struck” when people in passing vehicles started shooting at each other.

Police say no one has been arrested at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.