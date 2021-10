MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two men were found shot to death inside of a vehicle in South Memphis.

Police responded to the scene on Laclede Ave near S. Wellington Street at around 9:51 a.m.

According to police, officers found both victims inside of a vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say there is no suspect information.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.