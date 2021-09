MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a suspect is in custody after a deadly double shooting in Nutbush.

Police say officers responded to the scene on Macon Road near Salem Street at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries.

The suspect has been taken into custody. Police say the suspect and the victims knew each other.