Two dead in Nutbush shooting, child left unharmed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Michael Barkley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting September 19 on the 3800 block of Macon.

When they arrived on the scene, police said they found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, but they did not survive their injuries.

Before he died, one of the victims, Leander Maxwell told investigators that his roommate was the one responsible for shooting him and the woman inside the residence, Keisha Marshall.

Maxwell and Marshall both had a son inside the property at the time and he was present for the shooting.

Police said the child was woken up by the sound of pops. The child opened the door and said he saw “Mike”, standing over his mother, pointing a gun at her head.

According to police, the boy said Barkley walked right past him and drove off in a gold car.



MPD said that Mike Barkley was arrested and confessed to investigators that he shot Maxwell and Marshall.



Barkley is currently in police custody. No bond information has been posted yet.







WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.